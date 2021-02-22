Senin, 22 Februari 2021
Indosat Ooredoo Expanded The Network Aggressively in 2020

    Indosat Ooredoo has successfully fulfilled Indonesian digital needs by reflecting the network aggressively in 2020. The company made significant network improvements by achieving video grade network experience, end-to-end expansion and capacity expansion, digital transformation travel and rural area network expansion to meet digital access needs. As a result, Indosat Ooredoo has been named as Global Rising Star for Video Experience in Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020 by Opensignal.

    Another success story that Indosat Ooredoo has achieved in 2020 are Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience. Download Speed Experience has increased 101.8 percent, while for the global average it only increased by 22.1 percent. Measuring Mbps units, Download Speed Experience shows the user's average download speed experience across the mobile data network. Meanwhile for the Upload Speed Experience, Indosat Ooredoo managed to increase 88.3 percent compared to the global average of 27.4 percent.

    The report aims to represent a true and accurate depiction of real consumer experience statistics globally, during the period 1 January to 28 June 2019 & 2020 with more than 400 billion measurements collected from nearly 96 million devices. Meanwhile, Indosat Ooredoo users as of September 2020 reached 60.4 million.

    President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo, Ahmad Al-Neama said “We are very proud to be a Global Rising Star for Video Experience and 2 other awards from Opensignal.” This award underscores the results of our continually aggressive approach to network expansion in order to provide consumers with a satisfying video experience. 

    “The quality of our network is the main support for Indosat Ooredoo to become the leading digital telecommunication company in Indonesia, supporting the needs of our consumers to enrich their digital life and contribute to the vision of Indonesia as a digital nation,” says Ahmad. Meanwhile, in 2021, Indosat Ooredoo will improve its network by focusing on 4G / LTE and Video Grade Network to provide higher quality internet services.

