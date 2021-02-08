Senin, 8 Februari 2021
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Indosat Ooredoo Significant Improvement Leads to Global Rising Award in 2020

Oleh:
komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Indosat Ooredoo Significant Improvement Leads to Global Rising Award in 2020 | Photo: freepik.com

    Indosat Ooredoo Significant Improvement Leads to Global Rising Award in 2020 | Photo: freepik.com

    Indosat Ooredoo has achieved a huge milestone for the video experience network in 2020. Therefore, Indosat Ooredoo has been named a Global Rising Star for Video Experience by the 2020 Global Mobile Network Experience Awards held by OpenSignal*. 

    Besides video grade network experience improvement, Indosat Ooredoo has improved coverage expansion, ‘end to end’ capacity increase, digital transformation journey, and also network rollout in rural areas to fulfil digital needs. In 2021, Indosat Ooredoo will continue the network upgrade and expansion by focusing on 4G/LTE and Video Grade Network to provide improved internet services to customers.

    President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo, Ahmad Al-Naema said, “This award underscores the results of our continually aggressive approach to network expansion in order to provide consumers with a satisfying video experience.”

    “The quality of our network is the main support for Indosat Ooredoo to become the leading digital telecommunication company in Indonesia, supporting the needs of our consumers to enrich their digital life and contribute to the vision of Indonesia as a digital nation,” says Ahmad.

    This award also brings Indosat Ooredoo to be one of the best in the Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience categories. | Photo: BUDIWID/Indosat Ooredoo

    Indosat Ooredoo has made significant network improvements by achieving video grade network experience. Video Experience at Indosat Ooredoo increased by 55.8 percent compared to the global average of only 14.4 percent. The Video Experience metric calculation by OpenSignal measures the quality of video broadcast via mobile devices by measuring the video stream over the operator's network.

    Another accomplishment that Indosat Ooredoo has achieved by Global Rising Star Award are Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience. Download Speed Experience has increased 101.8 percent, while for the global average it only increased by 22.1 percent. Measuring Mbps units, Download Speed Experience shows the user's average download speed experience across the mobile data network. Meanwhile for the Upload Speed Experience, Indosat Ooredoo managed to increase 88.3 percent compared to the global average of 27.4 percent.

    * Opensignal Awards – Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020 based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – June 28, 2019 & 2020. © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

  • Info Tempo
  • Info Bisnis
  • Indosat Ooredoo

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga



    Fokus
  • Belum Genap Setahun AHY Memimpin, Partai Demokrat Didera Prahara

    Belum Genap Setahun AHY Memimpin, Partai Demokrat Didera Prahara
  • Agar Banjir Jakarta Tak Jadi Momok Lagi, Wagub DKI Jelaskan Jurus Pemprov DKI

    Agar Banjir Jakarta Tak Jadi Momok Lagi, Wagub DKI Jelaskan Jurus Pemprov DKI
  • Jejak Temuan Limbah Medis Teluk Jakarta, Ancam Keselamatan Manusia - Lingkungan

    Jejak Temuan Limbah Medis Teluk Jakarta, Ancam Keselamatan Manusia - Lingkungan
  • Keluarga Korban Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 Bersiap Menggugat Boeing

    Keluarga Korban Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 Bersiap Menggugat Boeing
    • Terkini
  • DPR Belum Juga Sahkan Prolegnas 2021, Kata Pengamat Kentara Pertarungan Politik

    DPR Belum Juga Sahkan Prolegnas 2021, Kata Pengamat Kentara Pertarungan Politik

     50 menit lalu
  • BEM SI Sebut Tak Kenal BEM Indonesia yang Serukan Aksi Pemakzulan Jokowi

    BEM SI Sebut Tak Kenal BEM Indonesia yang Serukan Aksi Pemakzulan Jokowi

     1 jam lalu
  • ICW Minta Jaksa Pinangki Dihukum 20 Tahun Penjara

    ICW Minta Jaksa Pinangki Dihukum 20 Tahun Penjara

     2 jam lalu
  • Jaksa Pinangki akan Divonis Hari Ini

    Jaksa Pinangki akan Divonis Hari Ini

     2 jam lalu
  • Brigjen Prasetijo Hadapi Sidang Tuntutan Kasus Red Notice Djoko Tjandra Hari Ini

    Brigjen Prasetijo Hadapi Sidang Tuntutan Kasus Red Notice Djoko Tjandra Hari Ini

     2 jam lalu
  • Anies: Media Jadi Penyambung, Memastikan Pemerintah Benar Mengerjakan 3T

    Anies: Media Jadi Penyambung, Memastikan Pemerintah Benar Mengerjakan 3T

     2 jam lalu
  • Ma'ruf Amin Tunggu Rekomendasi Dokter Kepresidenan untuk Disuntik Vaksin Sinovac

    Ma'ruf Amin Tunggu Rekomendasi Dokter Kepresidenan untuk Disuntik Vaksin Sinovac

     2 jam lalu
  • Rapat di Cikeas, SBY Sepakat Rencana Kudeta Demokrat Bukan Lagi Urusan Internal

    Rapat di Cikeas, SBY Sepakat Rencana Kudeta Demokrat Bukan Lagi Urusan Internal

     3 jam lalu
    • Selengkapnya
    Grafis

    Heboh Swab Anal, Berikut Kelebihan dan Kekurangannya

    Berita mengenai swab anal untuk pemeriksaan Covid-19 di Cina bikin heboh. Masyarakat pun bertanya-tanya mengenai efektivitas metode itu.