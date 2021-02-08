Indosat Ooredoo Significant Improvement Leads to Global Rising Award in 2020

Indosat Ooredoo has achieved a huge milestone for the video experience network in 2020. Therefore, Indosat Ooredoo has been named a Global Rising Star for Video Experience by the 2020 Global Mobile Network Experience Awards held by OpenSignal*.

Besides video grade network experience improvement, Indosat Ooredoo has improved coverage expansion, ‘end to end’ capacity increase, digital transformation journey, and also network rollout in rural areas to fulfil digital needs. In 2021, Indosat Ooredoo will continue the network upgrade and expansion by focusing on 4G/LTE and Video Grade Network to provide improved internet services to customers.

President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo, Ahmad Al-Naema said, “This award underscores the results of our continually aggressive approach to network expansion in order to provide consumers with a satisfying video experience.”

“The quality of our network is the main support for Indosat Ooredoo to become the leading digital telecommunication company in Indonesia, supporting the needs of our consumers to enrich their digital life and contribute to the vision of Indonesia as a digital nation,” says Ahmad.

This award also brings Indosat Ooredoo to be one of the best in the Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience categories. | Photo: BUDIWID/Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo has made significant network improvements by achieving video grade network experience. Video Experience at Indosat Ooredoo increased by 55.8 percent compared to the global average of only 14.4 percent. The Video Experience metric calculation by OpenSignal measures the quality of video broadcast via mobile devices by measuring the video stream over the operator's network.

Another accomplishment that Indosat Ooredoo has achieved by Global Rising Star Award are Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience. Download Speed Experience has increased 101.8 percent, while for the global average it only increased by 22.1 percent. Measuring Mbps units, Download Speed Experience shows the user's average download speed experience across the mobile data network. Meanwhile for the Upload Speed Experience, Indosat Ooredoo managed to increase 88.3 percent compared to the global average of 27.4 percent.

* Opensignal Awards – Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020 based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – June 28, 2019 & 2020. © 2021 Opensignal Limited.