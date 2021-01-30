Indosat Ooredoo Receives Global Rising Star Award by OpenSignal

This award also brings Indosat Ooredoo to be one of the best in the Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience categories. | Photo: BUDIWID/Indosat Ooredoo

Jakarta - Indosat Ooredoo has been named a Global Rising Star for Video Experience by the 2020 Global Mobile Network Experience Awards held by OpenSignal. This award also brings Indosat Ooredoo to be one of the best in the Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience categories. This award shows that aggressive network expansion for the best consumer experience is paying off.

Indosat Ooredoo Global Rising Star Award by OpenSignal | Photo: dok.Indosat Ooredoo

By 2020, Indosat Ooredoo has made significant network improvements by achieving video grade network experience, end-to-end expansion and capacity expansion, digital transformation travel and rural area network expansion to meet digital access needs. Meanwhile, in 2021, Indosat Ooredoo will improve its network by focusing on 4G / LTE and Video Grade Network to provide higher quality internet services.

President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo, Ahmad Al-Naema said “We are very proud to be a Global Rising Star for Video Experience and 2 other awards from OpenSignal.” This award underscores the results of our continually aggressive approach to network expansion in order to provide consumers with a satisfying video experience.

“The quality of our network is the main support for Indosat Ooredoo to become the leading digital telecommunication company in Indonesia, supporting the needs of our consumers to enrich their digital life and contribute to the vision of Indonesia as a digital nation,” says Ahmad.

Global Rising Star has presented awards to 30 operators over the past year. Indosat Ooredoo is one of the telecommunications companies that has made significant changes on the Video Experience Score. Video Experience at Indosat Ooredoo increased by 55.8 percent compared to the global average of only 14.4 percent. The Video Experience metric calculation by OpenSignal measures the quality of video broadcast via mobile devices by measuring the video stream over the operator's network.

Indosat Ooredoo also became a Global Rising Star for Download Speed Experience by increasing 101.8 percent where only 3 world operators have doubled their download speed experience, while for the global average it only increased by 22.1 percent. Measuring Mbps units, Download Speed Experience shows the user's average download speed experience across the mobile data network. Meanwhile for the Upload Speed Experience, Indosat Ooredoo managed to increase 88.3 percent compared to the global average of 27.4 percent.

The report aims to represent a true and accurate depiction of real consumer experience statistics globally, during the period 1 January to 28 June 2019 & 2020 with more than 400 billion measurements collected from nearly 96 million devices. Meanwhile, Indosat Ooredoo users as of September 2020 reached 60.4 million.